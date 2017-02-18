 Big Brother Naija contestants Soma, Miyonse and Cocoice speak to Linda IkejiTV (must watch) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Big Brother Naija contestants Soma, Miyonse and Cocoice speak to Linda IkejiTV (must watch)

Linda IkejiTV interviewed Big Brother Naija Contestants who have so far been evicted from the house; Soma, Miyonse and Cocoice and it's a must watch. Watch Cocoice's interview above and watch Soma and Miyonse after the cut...


Watch Miyonse below...

Watch Soma below...

Posted by at 2/18/2017 09:37:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts