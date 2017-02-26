Big Brother Naija contestant, Kemen, slanders his crush, Tboss, Tboss kisses Jon

Kemen is proving to be a sneaky housemate in the house. While trying to convince his fellow housemate, Uriel that he was into her, he began to slander Tboss. Worthy to note is that he has actively been chasing Tboss in the show but she has consistently declined his requests. In his words:
"All the guys in the show like Tboss but just as a trophy girl. She doesn't have confidence and doesn't know her worth."
Can't blame him. She has consistently declined his requests and he's probably hurt by it. She refused to kiss him but kissed Jon.
Watch the video and some tweets below:
No comments:
Post a Comment