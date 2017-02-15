Big Brother Naija: Ali Is not happy that TTT is up for eviction

This week in the Big Brother House, Gifty, Marvis and TTT are all up for eviction and Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba is not happy. He feels the most interesting guy with more depth should not be up for eviction. In his words:
'First of, I think the habit of voting for the person who you believe has an advantage in the house over you is not nice. I appreciate the issue of survival of the fittest but also believe that for viewers to continue to enjoy watching the show... the most interesting guy with more depth should not be up for eviction'.
Do you agree with him?
