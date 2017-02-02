LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Beyoncé's pregnancy news breaks the internet with over 8 million likes on Instagram

24 hours after Beyonce sent the internet into a complete frenzy with her pregnancy announcement on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, the instagram post has received over 8 million likes.

The photo has set a new record as the most liked photo on Instagram. Beyonce is expecting twins!
Posted by at 2/02/2017 04:45:00 pm

8 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Congrats to her.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

2 February 2017 at 16:49
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE!

2 February 2017 at 16:50
Gideon Okorie said...

CAN YOU FORGIVE SOMEONE THAT DOES THIS TO YOU? READ ON..

2 February 2017 at 16:56
Nancy Nwachukwu said...

wow congrats dear i tap into ur blessing,i like twins

2 February 2017 at 16:59
Ike Louisa said...

Big congrats to her.

2 February 2017 at 17:00
christie benjamin said...

Wow!! Queen dominate.

2 February 2017 at 17:12
livingstone chibuike said...

am so hapi for her...congratulations

2 February 2017 at 17:15
Olaaliu said...

And the likes keeps going😀

2 February 2017 at 17:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts