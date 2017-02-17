 Beyonce,Jay Z, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Solange's Grammys after-party | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 February 2017

Beyonce,Jay Z, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Solange's Grammys after-party

Beyoncé, her husband, rapper Jay Z , her former Destiny's child members, sis, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and their mum, Ms Tina Lawson, were all at Solange's Grammys after- party. Beyonce won two Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Lemonade, and Best Music Video, Formation. More photos after the cut...


8 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

cool

17 February 2017 at 08:08
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

17 February 2017 at 08:11
Iphie Abraham said...

Nice










Lib addict#just passing#

17 February 2017 at 08:20
Izueke-okolo Alex said...

Yeah fuck the grammys

17 February 2017 at 08:21
Baba For The Broads said...

17 February 2017 at 08:24
OSINANL said...

LOVELY!

17 February 2017 at 09:02
Oghenetega said...

Hahahahahahaha...
Beyonce is a bad ass Bitch like that ..
Fuck grammys and Bitches...
She had almost 25 already...
No be Food...
She's still No 1in the game...

17 February 2017 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

You are a fool

17 February 2017 at 09:43

