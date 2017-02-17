Beyonce,Jay Z, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at Solange's Grammys after-party

Beyoncé, her husband, rapper Jay Z , her former Destiny's child members, sis, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and their mum, Ms Tina Lawson, were all at Solange's Grammys after- party. Beyonce won two Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Lemonade, and Best Music Video, Formation. More photos after the cut...
8 comments:
cool
Nice
...merited happiness
Nice
Lib addict#just passing#
Yeah fuck the grammys
LOVELY!
Hahahahahahaha...
Beyonce is a bad ass Bitch like that ..
Fuck grammys and Bitches...
She had almost 25 already...
No be Food...
She's still No 1in the game...
You are a fool
