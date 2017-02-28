Beyonce goofs around and cradles her baby bump in new photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
OBSESSION!!! Pele nu-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Her neckpiece is everything! ...merited happiness
she is so beautiful and adorable
She's full of so much excitement wishing her a safe delivery. How much is the worth of her jewelry....1bn(N). Hmm..
She makes everything look sexy
Na Jesus Christ she carry? Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
How is she goofing? Mstchwww linda the blind woman
she lools snake like
Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband leaks their sextape (Must-watch)
As in ehn the worth can change someone's destiny
Queening
Shez so perfect!
Shut up hater
This is actually her first pregnancy thus the obvious excitement ... She wasn't all over the place While she "faked" Blue's pregnancy....I keep wondering why she had to lie to the world that she was actually pregnant when it was obvious she wasn't. Surrogacy is not bad. Till today, I look at her as a liar and a fake bitch!
Post a Comment
15 comments:
OBSESSION!!!
Pele nu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Her neckpiece is everything!
...merited happiness
she is so beautiful and adorable
She's full of so much excitement wishing her a safe delivery. How much is the worth of her jewelry....1bn(N). Hmm..
She makes everything look sexy
Na Jesus Christ she carry?
Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com
How is she goofing? Mstchwww linda the blind woman
she lools snake like
Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband leaks their sextape (Must-watch)
As in ehn the worth can change someone's destiny
Queening
Shez so perfect!
Shut up hater
This is actually her first pregnancy thus the obvious excitement ... She wasn't all over the place While she "faked" Blue's pregnancy....I keep wondering why she had to lie to the world that she was actually pregnant when it was obvious she wasn't. Surrogacy is not bad. Till today, I look at her as a liar and a fake bitch!
This is actually her first pregnancy thus the obvious excitement ... She wasn't all over the place While she "faked" Blue's pregnancy....I keep wondering why she had to lie to the world that she was actually pregnant when it was obvious she wasn't. Surrogacy is not bad. Till today, I look at her as a liar and a fake bitch!
Post a Comment