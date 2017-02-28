 Beyonce goofs around and cradles her baby bump in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Beyonce goofs around and cradles her baby bump in new photos

New pics of the pregnant singer was shared online today. More photos after the cut.



 
Posted by at 2/28/2017 09:21:00 pm

15 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

OBSESSION!!!
Pele nu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 21:24
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Her neckpiece is everything!


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:24
VEEKEE FRESH said...

she is so beautiful and adorable

28 February 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

She's full of so much excitement wishing her a safe delivery. How much is the worth of her jewelry....1bn(N). Hmm..

28 February 2017 at 21:35
daniela desmond said...

She makes everything look sexy

28 February 2017 at 21:37
Victor Kachi said...

Na Jesus Christ she carry?



Stop wasting money on data. Get free browsing cheats on all networks @ Entclass.com

28 February 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

How is she goofing? Mstchwww linda the blind woman

28 February 2017 at 21:45
okereke daniel said...

she lools snake like

28 February 2017 at 21:48
Light Watch said...

Tonto Dikeh's estranged husband leaks their sextape (Must-watch)

28 February 2017 at 22:06
Anonymous said...

As in ehn the worth can change someone's destiny

28 February 2017 at 22:07
Anonymous said...

Queening

28 February 2017 at 22:10
Anonymous said...

Shez so perfect!

28 February 2017 at 22:11
Anonymous said...

Shut up hater

28 February 2017 at 22:12
Anonymous said...

This is actually her first pregnancy thus the obvious excitement ... She wasn't all over the place While she "faked" Blue's pregnancy....I keep wondering why she had to lie to the world that she was actually pregnant when it was obvious she wasn't. Surrogacy is not bad. Till today, I look at her as a liar and a fake bitch!

28 February 2017 at 22:15
Anonymous said...

This is actually her first pregnancy thus the obvious excitement ... She wasn't all over the place While she "faked" Blue's pregnancy....I keep wondering why she had to lie to the world that she was actually pregnant when it was obvious she wasn't. Surrogacy is not bad. Till today, I look at her as a liar and a fake bitch!

28 February 2017 at 22:16

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts