Saturday, 18 February 2017

Beyonce and her mother throw up the middle finger in new photos

Recent photos show Queen Bey and her mama, Tina Knowles-Lawson, throwing up the middle finger. In one of the photos Beyonce is alone, with her middle fingers up and in another her mother joins her.
A great number of people feel Beyonce and her mother are mum and daughter goals with the photo.

The photos were taken at the Grammy after party organised by Solange.
Posted by at 2/18/2017 07:01:00 pm

7 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

cool

18 February 2017 at 19:08
ogholi victor said...

Tina no longer bears the name Lawson.. .... Where is Juliet iwuno? Aka Linda take note.

18 February 2017 at 19:09
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Seen

18 February 2017 at 19:10
ogholi victor said...

Tina no longer bears the name Knowles... .. Where is Juliet iwuno... .aka Linda take note?

18 February 2017 at 19:10
Anonymous said...

They absolutely are

18 February 2017 at 19:11
Lube-section said...

When Trump said that African American have some domestic psychological crisis. He knows exactly what he's say. Both rich and poor have attitude problems

18 February 2017 at 19:12
Anonymous said...

Seen!So how is our president?

18 February 2017 at 19:12

