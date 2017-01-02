Best kept secret in Lagos

You know that feeling when you just meet a girl and you want to show her that you can be romantic and spend all your life savings? Yes that's where I was, that phase☹. I could only think of the regular cake and roses, but hey!! Thoseare so random and come on now, times are hard,and iPhone 7 is now 600k. I shared my plight with Deji who just got married and he referred me to fairysisters.comThey had sorted out his bridal party gifts and he was more than satisfied.
I went through their Instagram page (@fairysistersng) and liked what I saw.
That magic mug and card will definitely score me major points!!
Their customer service sent me a voucher after payment to order my personalised card and mug online.
The website was easy to use and I tried out different pictures till I found the perfect one.
They also suggested a personalised wine with a glass and a wristwatch from their gift shopping service.
All products are delivered within 3 - 5 days and at no extra cost within Lagos.
Need I say, my “madam” was impressed and the fact that the gifts were personalized earned me some extra points.
I'll definitely recommend FairySisters to my friends or maybe I should just keep it all to myself so I keep winning best boyfriend😎
Need I say, my “madam” was impressed and the fact that the gifts were personalized earned me some extra points.
I'll definitely recommend FairySisters to my friends or maybe I should just keep it all to myself so I keep winning best boyfriend😎
Delivery available in Lagos only.
VISIT WWW.FAIRYSISTERS.COM TO PLACE YOUR ORDER
FOR EXCLUSIVE VALENTINE’S DESIGNS OFF THE WEBSITE, KINDLY CLICK HERE, HERE AND HERE.
FOR INQUIRES AND PERSONAL SHOPPING:
CONTACT FAIRYSISTERSNG@GMAIL.COM OR CS@FAIRYSISTERS.COM
NUMBER 08091692000
FOLLOW US ON IG: @FAIRYSISTERSNG
LIKE US ON FB: WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/FAIRYSISTERSNG
No comments:
Post a Comment