Benue State Association distances itself from 'pornographic movies' shot in Makurdi

The Benue Association of Movie Producers and the Actors Guide of Nigeria have disassociated themselves from two pornographic movies, titled "iPhone 7 Babes” and Feast of Death," that were shot last December by film producer, Derrick Walter of Nollyniz Gate Productions.
In a joint statement issued on Saturday in Makurdi, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the AMP and AGN, Rose Okwoli and Benjamin Ukwueze, as described the productions as "archaic, barbaric, uncivilized, illegal and against acceptable moral and cultural norms which they are out to project".
The statement reads:
"They are not registered members of the bodies and the producer did not seek approval from AMP/AGN as is the usual practice for the production of the movies under reference.
“The associations strongly condemn the entire project; the abuse of professionalism exhibited by the producer, Mr Derrick Walter, owner of Nollyniz Gate Productions.
“We also condemn the desperation and profanity showcased by the so called artists in a bid to gain fame and popularity in the movie industry and the abuse of dignity and decency.
“The artists involved are not our registered members; the said producer did not seek the approval of AMP/AGN, none of the bodies gave approval for the production of such movies.”
The association claimed to have been aware of the movies through the social media and assured that efforts were underway to correct the negative impact created by the movies in the state, adding that several vetting agencies were already contacted.
"We have already contacted the National Film and Video Censors Board, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Copyright Commission for necessary actions."
