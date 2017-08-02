Book local flights to Abuja, Calabar, Kano and Port Harcourt with Travelden for as low as N15,000.
We want you to be well travelled, not just around the world, but in your own country too. Below are some benefits of traveling within Nigeria.
It’s Cheaper
Traveling within Nigeria is cheaper compared to traveling to neighbouring countries like Ghana, Cameroon and Benin Republic. Travelden does cheap flights to major cities in Nigeria, so it’s worth checking out our site for cheap flight fares.
Traveling by air is not just cheap but quicker too. You don't want to get stuck in traffic for hours when you could get to your destination within just 2 hours. Take advantage of how cheap it is to visit a neighbouring state. It will be worth it.
Gain a New Perspective
Nigeria is home to over 100 different tribes, which means that customs and local traditions differ according to different ethnic groups. Traveling within Nigeria gives you the opportunity to learn and appreciate different people and also gives you a new perspective of your country.
It Can Feel Like a Real Holiday
Lagos is so different to Benin, Enugu and Delta that sometimes it can make you feel like a foreigner. The landscapes vary a whole lot too. Like in Benin, you may notice that the soil is slightly more reddish in colour than places like Lagos. You may also notice that this city also retains a lot of its historical features. Things like this help distinguish the terrain in Nigeria and make it feel foreign. The difference between your town abode and city you’re traveling to can make your short trip feel really refreshing getting away from what you’re used to.
Which places in Nigeria have you travelled to before and what did you like about it?
