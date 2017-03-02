LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Ben Murray-Bruce mocks the change slogan of this administration

Reacting to the current high exchange rate, N500 to $1, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce mocked the change slogan of the present administration. On his Facebook page, he shared the photo above and wrote "This $100 was just changed by Adeyemi Juwoninto ₦50,000. What a change Nigeria! Oh what a promised change indeed!".
20 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

rubbish administration... fuck u apc

3 February 2017 at 21:27
SMALL CHOPS EMPIRE 08031156936, 335B0156 said...

Oga e do!

3 February 2017 at 21:30
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

We are well determined to be the best amongst of the best rest

what of if our aim is higher than that of our enemies

Latest : Davido Sex Video Leaked By Prostitute.... (Photos+Videos)

3 February 2017 at 21:31
obiora said...

Sai Baba!

3 February 2017 at 21:31
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Mock or na truth huh?Good one!Thank u my senator my senator.TERRORIST BUHARI THE ARTIFICIAL BRAIN PRESIDENT AND HIS SCAM APC HAS NOT ONLY FAIL BUT FAIL WITH DECREE. i will make 1 dollar equal to 1 naira ewww fools and morons clap not knowing that they have sold their souls to devil.VERY SOON 1 DOLLAR WILL BE 1 THOUSAND NAIRA WOW I CAN'T WAIT BECAUSE I AM ENJOYING IT I CAN'T WAIT TO COME BACK TO THAT EVIL FOREST CALL NIGERIA TO CHANGE MY MONEY OOOOOOO i no dey pity nigerians na what dey sow so make dey enjoy am.
I CURSE THE DAY APC TOOK OVER POWER FROM JONATHAN AND CURSE THE DAY TERRORIST BRAIN DEAD BUHARI RIG HIM SELF TO ASO ROCK.


















#sad indeed

3 February 2017 at 21:34
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Ezenwa Hart Onwusonye said...

'Painfully embarrassing'!!!

3 February 2017 at 21:40
Anonymous said...

chai see one chance change. I can't talk about my Salary when converted to dollars

3 February 2017 at 21:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

see d mumu man is he not among them
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 February 2017 at 21:49
ufuoma umukoro said...

Linda wasup with this Samsung advert that keeps popping up all d time... Pls it is disturbing me

3 February 2017 at 21:53
Kenny Brizimoh said...

Hahahaha hahahaha is it $150? Lol.

3 February 2017 at 21:58
Anonymous said...

Chai,thre is GOd o

3 February 2017 at 21:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


...merited happiness

3 February 2017 at 21:59
Kenny Brizimoh said...

Hahahaha hahahaha is it $150? Lol.

3 February 2017 at 21:59
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

No be small change

3 February 2017 at 21:59
Sharon Aminu said...

Jesus,100 dollar that is 15000 b4 now 50k,linda pls give just 100 dollar.lols

3 February 2017 at 22:02
Anonymous said...

Allow moneygram n western union to pay out dollar and watch yahooo boys make dollar. Crash

3 February 2017 at 22:06
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

