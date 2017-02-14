Belinda - For The Road (Lekki) (Prod By Masterkraft)

From a young age, Belinda showed a natural talent for dancing and singing, which led her mother to enroll her in dance and vocal classes.
Showing an immense amount of talent several teachers suggested that she should consider becoming a professional entertainer.
After moving to Liberia at the age of 8, Belinda started expressing herself through music, mainly song writing and singing in the church junior choir.
Pursuing her love of music Belinda travelled to Nigeria to work, with the multi award-winning producer Masterkraft to record her debut single “For The Road (Lekki)”.
