Being a Mum: The Joy of Motherhood

“ I enjoyed the silence in my home this morning as I cleared the breakfast table after the Champs left for school. I knew the calm wouldn’t last for long, as in a couple of hours, the noise would return and the house will be turned upside down.As expected, only bread crumbs and empty cups (which contained hot MILO a very short while ago) were left on the table. Their appetite for breakfast has been very impressive lately.
My Mum calls at exactly 10a.m., our daily ritual since I got married over a decade ago.
“Maureen, did your father tell you he was traveling today?”, “Yes, he did Mum” and the conversation goes on.
“Love you more”, I have told her before ending the call 15 minutes later. I sighed and walked to the dining table to continue my much deserved breakfast.
Lately, I’ve been expressing love to my mum more than anyone else (don’t tell my husband) and I realise what we have by far outweighs our mother-daughter bond. I’ve literally stepped into her shoes from the first day I became a mum.
Being a stay-at-home mum of two beautiful miracles has been an exciting journey so far with many more years to go.
I’d like to think the pain of childbirth is one of the best feelings in the world, that my children saying ‘mama’ the first time was the best word I’ve ever heard and their cries were like music to my ears.
To know my mum went through this life transforming journey I’m currently on still amazes me and I know one day, we’ll sit together and have that conversation of how she did a fine job of raising me and my four brothers.
Surprisingly, my superwoman isn’t planning to retire anytime soon.
Sometimes, I cling to the memory of the young girl who was bursting with life before motherhood, but you know that feeling of being in a whole different place now, leaves me wondering how the future with my children would be like.
Will ‘having fun with mum’ be a drag because they think she’s boring and they are much smarter than me or is it something they’ll always look forward to?
And a part I dread the most, will they always listen to me?
I guess I’ll ask my mum if she ever felt these same fears while raising us.
Because, I know years from now, when they become parents, what would matter most is the unconditional love and the lessons I raised them with as their mother and hope they’ll teach the same to their kids, after all #MumsAreTheBest.”
What does being a mum mean to you? Do you have interesting Motherhood stories? Share your thoughts and experiences!
#LoveYouMum
