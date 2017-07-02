 Become a Filmmaker with Tunde Kelani’s FSB Programme | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Become a Filmmaker with Tunde Kelani’s FSB Programme

Ace director, Tunde Kelani is set to train a new set of students to become filmmakers and authority in the media space this February 2017.

The legendary director has been in the industry for decades and has become the standard for most new film makers. His works such as ‘Ti Oluwa Ni le’, ThunderBolt, Oleku are still talked about till today even though they are over 20 years old.



All these experiences are what Tunde Kelani will be teaching at FSB 2 alongside other notable filmmakers as well. Some of the others who will be teaching include Niji Akanni, Murtala Sule and Ropo Ewenla's.

The class is commencing on February 24th 2017 in Lagos and all details for registration can be found on www.mainframeinstitute.com

Contact info:Phone-0812 049 2772,  0818 642 6752.  Email: info@mainframeinstitute.com
