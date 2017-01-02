LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

Become A Chartered Project Management Professional through a 7-weekends executive conversion course

Project Management Professional (CPMP). This qualification is for anyone with at least six months project management experience. It is particularly suited to people working as a project team member, as part of a project management office, or has just accepted project management as part of their role. CPMP can be achieved by following 6 weekends course, with candidates required to sit a three-hour written exam. 
A person taking the qualification may or may not have some prior knowledge and experience of project management. CPMP covers a broad range of topics including project stakeholder management, project management plan, project risk management, change control, estimating, business case, procurement, communication, negotiation and more. 
This is a good place to start because the entry criteria are easier than other qualifications, and the broad range of topics covered give a good grounding for success in project management. 



DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM
 



Next lectures start on the 4th March 2017.















Module 4: 
 

Text Box: Module 3:


Text Box: Ø Project Quality Management Ø Project Risk Management Ø Project Human Resources Management Ø Project Communication Management Ø and many more
Ø  Project Procurement
Ø  Project Stake holders Management
Ø  Case Study
Ø  and many more
 






Text Box: REGISTER NOW
 

 
Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.

Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2.  Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after payment of induction fee.

JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9

Or private whatsapp with Samuel on: 08025486416


Methods of Application:
You can download Membership Application Form via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.

Download Application Form Via:
http://cipmglobal.org/index.php?option=com_phocadownload&view=category&id=1&Itemid=50

Method of Payment:
Payment could be made via https://www.quickteller.com/cipm
 or
Sterling Bank Plc, Account No: 0025218878
account name: institute of contract project and facility managemENt
                                  
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N110, 000

Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.

Fees:
APPLICATION FORM               N10, 000
COURSE FEE                         N120, 000
                                            -------------------
Total Fees                                N130, 000 Or $500 USD
                                             ------------------
International Applicants Can Pay Via The Below Wallet:
Image result for bitcoin logo17kh83GNywg3vhPbf2aHDUkQZz1w1BSBN2

Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.

Course/Subjects:
     Week 1
Ø  Introduction to Project Management
Ø  Project Life Cycle
Ø  Project Management Processes
      Week 2
Ø  Project Integration Management
Ø  Project Scope Management
Ø Week 3
Ø  Project Time Management
Ø  Project  Scope Management
Ø Week 4
Ø  Project Quality Management
Ø  Project Risk Management
Ø Week 5
Ø  Project Human Resources Management
Ø  Project Communication Management
Ø Week 6
Ø  Project Procurement Management
Ø  Project Stakeholder Management
Ø Week 7
Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
Construction Project Management PlanConstruction Workers

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292

Nigeria Head Office /LAGOS CENTRE
Contract and Project Management College
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416      E-mail: cipmnigeria@cipmglobal.org, www.cipmglobal.org

JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9

………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Project Management Professional.


Next lectures start on the 4th March 2017.















Module 4: 
 

Text Box: Module 3:


Text Box: Ø Project Quality Management Ø Project Risk Management Ø Project Human Resources Management Ø Project Communication Management Ø and many more
Ø  Project Procurement
Ø  Project Stake holders Management
Ø  Case Study
Ø  and many more
 






Text Box: REGISTER NOW
 

 
Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.

Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2.  Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after payment of induction fee.

JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9

Or private whatsapp with Samuel on: 08025486416


Methods of Application:
You can download Membership Application Form via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.

Download Application Form Via:
http://cipmglobal.org/index.php?option=com_phocadownload&view=category&id=1&Itemid=50

Method of Payment:
Payment could be made via https://www.quickteller.com/cipm
 or
Sterling Bank Plc, Account No: 0025218878
account name: institute of contract project and facility managemENt
                                  
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N110, 000

Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.

Fees:
APPLICATION FORM               N10, 000
COURSE FEE                         N120, 000
                                            -------------------
Total Fees                                N130, 000 Or $500 USD
                                             ------------------
International Applicants Can Pay Via The Below Wallet:
Image result for bitcoin logo17kh83GNywg3vhPbf2aHDUkQZz1w1BSBN2

Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.

Course/Subjects:
     Week 1
Ø  Introduction to Project Management
Ø  Project Life Cycle
Ø  Project Management Processes
      Week 2
Ø  Project Integration Management
Ø  Project Scope Management
Ø Week 3
Ø  Project Time Management
Ø  Project  Scope Management
Ø Week 4
Ø  Project Quality Management
Ø  Project Risk Management
Ø Week 5
Ø  Project Human Resources Management
Ø  Project Communication Management
Ø Week 6
Ø  Project Procurement Management
Ø  Project Stakeholder Management
Ø Week 7
Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
Construction Project Management PlanConstruction Workers

FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292

Nigeria Head Office /LAGOS CENTRE
Contract and Project Management College
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416      E-mail: cipmnigeria@cipmglobal.org, www.cipmglobal.org

JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9

………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Project Management Professional.

Posted by at 2/01/2017 02:27:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts