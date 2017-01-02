Become A Chartered Project Management Professional through a 7-weekends executive conversion course

A person taking the qualification may or may not have some prior knowledge and experience of project management. CPMP covers a broad range of topics including project stakeholder management, project management plan, project risk management, change control, estimating, business case, procurement, communication, negotiation and more.
This is a good place to start because the entry criteria are easier than other qualifications, and the broad range of topics covered give a good grounding for success in project management.
Next lectures start on the 4th March 2017.
Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.
Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2. Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after payment of induction fee.
Or private whatsapp with Samuel on: 08025486416
Methods of Application:
You can download Membership Application Form via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.
Download Application Form Via:
Method of Payment:
Payment could be made via https://www.quickteller.com/cipm
or
Sterling Bank Plc, Account No: 0025218878
account name: institute of contract project and facility managemENt
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N110, 000
Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.
Fees:
APPLICATION FORM N10, 000
COURSE FEE N120, 000
-------------------
Total Fees N130, 000 Or $500 USD
------------------
International Applicants Can Pay Via The Below Wallet:
17kh83GNywg3vhPbf2aHDUkQZz1w1BSBN2
Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.
Course/Subjects:
Week 1
Ø Introduction to Project Management
Ø Project Life Cycle
Ø Project Management Processes
Week 2
Ø Project Integration Management
Ø Project Scope Management
Ø Week 3
Ø Project Time Management
Ø Project Scope Management
Ø Week 4
Ø Project Quality Management
Ø Project Risk Management
Ø Week 5
Ø Project Human Resources Management
Ø Project Communication Management
Ø Week 6
Ø Project Procurement Management
Ø Project Stakeholder Management
Ø Week 7
Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292
Nigeria Head Office /LAGOS CENTRE
Contract and Project Management College
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416 E-mail: cipmnigeria@cipmglobal.org, www.cipmglobal.org
………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Project Management Professional.
Next lectures start on the 4th March 2017.
