Saturday, 25 February 2017

Become a Certified Customer Service Professional this March at the Customer Service Skills Training & Certification (CSS) 2017 programme

The 1st Quarter training and certification programme for Nigerians desirous of taking up career or already in the Customer Service industry will take place March 10 – 18 2017 at EmployMe E-learning Centre, Lagos –Nigeria.

 


With more businesses going online and an ever increasing need for professionals in Customer Service and Administration, this programme offers a wide range of employment opportunities and career progression in the industry. 

The Training and Certification will be conducted by one of Nigeria’s leading telecoms service providers reputed with excellent customer service delivery. The programme is packaged by the Training Department of Foremost HR firm- EmployMe Nigeria. (www.employme.ng) and Event Plus Entertainment Concept Ltd.

Over 17 firms will be receiving application from trainees with a view to possible recruitment. This is a veritable opportunity for School leavers, Job seekers, corpers, graduates, the unemployed and companies looking to re train personnel’s on the customer service culture to attend and obtain high rating in the industry. 

Priced at N9, 990 the programme is indeed a bargain and should be a MUST attend. For details on how to register and participate in this programme, Click >>> http://bit.ly/2kclDwYCSS2017  (Do you know that there are over 12,780 openings in the customer service industry in Nigeria alone?)

For interested participants outside Lagos, there are exams and certification centers In Abuja, Port Harcourt and Calabar, Read details >>> http://bit.ly/2l9FajsAbjPhc 

With technology, taking jobs, EmployMe Nigeria’s new E-Learning Centre is equipping Nigerian graduates with Job and Technology based skills to position them tomorrow as Technology is the future of work.
To get an online/offline #TechSkill at EmployMe E-Learning Centre click >>> http://bit.ly/2dkzwY1eLearning

