Beautiful photo of Pastor Poju & Toyin Oyemade as they celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Center, Pastor Poju Oyemade exchanged vows with his love, Toyin, back in Feb. 7th, 2015. The couple, who knew each other for over 10 years before the wedding, celebrated in an elegant way back then in Lagos.
They are now celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. Toyin took to Instagram this morning and wrote:
"The Journey of a Lifetime that began 2 years ago. A journey of Life, Living, Love & Laughter! A journey of Growth, Grace & God! Our lifetime Journey Together, Forever! ❤️❤️❤️ #Anniversary #MCE #Thankful #Joyful #Grateful #FULL
4 comments:
Congratulations
Happy Wedding Anniversary!! God Keep Your Home!!
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
HWA... dee
