 Beautiful photo of Pastor Poju & Toyin Oyemade as they celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Beautiful photo of Pastor Poju & Toyin Oyemade as they celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary

Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Center, Pastor Poju Oyemade exchanged vows with his love, Toyin, back in Feb. 7th, 2015. The couple, who knew each other for over 10 years before the wedding, celebrated in an elegant way back then in Lagos. They are now celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. Toyin took to Instagram this morning and wrote:


"The Journey of a Lifetime that began 2 years ago. A journey of Life, Living, Love & Laughter! A journey of Growth, Grace & God! Our lifetime Journey Together, Forever! ❤️❤️❤️ #Anniversary #MCE #Thankful #Joyful #Grateful #FULL
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Congratulations

7 February 2017 at 09:08
ochouba chidinma said...

Happy Wedding Anniversary!! God Keep Your Home!!

7 February 2017 at 09:13
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 February 2017 at 09:16
dee boi said...

HWA... dee

7 February 2017 at 09:21

