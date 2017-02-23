Beautiful moments & glamour from Toyosi & Wole's free Valentine's day wedding, courtesy of WED Expo

The theme of the wedding was FromParisWithLove, and the WED Dream Team vendors worked together to bring this theme to life with elements such as a grand entrance in a Porsche, a specially designed Eiffel Tower cake, wedding invites in form of a Passport & Boarding Pass and an unforgettable Paris Winter Wonderland decor and not to forget the best lighting we have seen in recent times.
The fun did not stop at the wedding, but was followed by a #GlowInTheDark After Party with lots of music, dancing and fun. The couple and their guests totally enjoyed their day which coincided with the worldwide celebration of love on Valentine’s Day.
It was indeed a dream wedding.
This grand event was put together by WED Expo and sponsored by the WED Dream Team of wedding vendors who made their big day extra special. It’s still February, but their wedding was arguably the best wedding of 2017! The WED Dream Team are all tested and trusted vendors. . CLICK HERE to see their details and book them today.
Toyosi & Wole are the first winners of WED Dream Wedding, a competition put together by WED Expo to give one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams. CLICK HERE to see their full wedding album.
From April 7th – 9th, all roads will lead to WED Festival which will be taking place at The Balmoral Convention Center, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The three-day festival will host several events like the popular WED Expo, StartUp Weddings Conference, WED Fashion Show and The Wedding Industry Conference. Do you want to be the next Toyosi and Wole? The journey to another WED Dream Wedding starts at WED Expo inside the WED Festival. So save the date and tell your friends you can’t afford to miss out on April 7-9 at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. The general theme for the festival is I Love Weddings.
For more information to exhibit or attend any of the conferences:
Call: 08096448289, 09080000903
Email: info@wedgroup.com.ng
Visit: www.weddaily.com
Social Media: Twitter @weddaily; Instagram @weddaily; Facebook @weddaily
Many thanks to our Dream Team of wedding vendors who made this possible.
Makeup Artist – Banke Meshida-Lawal of BM Pro @banksbmpro | Cake – Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan @cakesbytosan | Wedding Planner – Mosun Akinwamide of IPC Events @ipevents | Décor – Maria Pamella Nwonu of Nwandos Signature @nwandossignatureevents | Video – Lanre Esho of Lanre Esho Films @lanreeshofilms |Project Manager – Michelle Siyanbola of MimiLuxe Events @mimiluxe_events | DJs – DJ Poppaey @deejaypoppaey & DJ Skillz @iamdjskillz| AsoOke – Bola Sanda of Molbaks Alaso-Oke @molbaks_alasooke | Asoebi – Kemi Adamu of The Fabric Room @thefabricroomng | Cinematography – Yaroglah Omoniyi of Wedding Box Office @weddingboxoffice | Desserts – Stephanie Olopade of Concepteur-de-Fruitee @cdf_desserts | Groom’s Suit – Adeyeye Adetayo of Taryor Gabriels @taryorgabriels| Bride and Groom’s after party outfits – Bankole Thomas @bankolethomasofficial | Bridal Robes – Adebukola Phillips of Beryl Bridals @berylsignature_events | Photography – Isaiah Ogun of Euclase Photography @euclase_ltd | Photography – Jide Odukoya of JOP Studios @jopstudios | Photography – Diko Photography @dikophotography | Design/Brand Consultant – Frank iTom of FrankiTom Creatives @iamitom | After Party Host – Bizzle Osikoya of The Plug @bizzleo1 | Hair – Dupe Talabi of Tasala HQ Hair and Beauty @tasalahq | Lightning Stage and Sound – African Events Company | Special Effects – Innovate Media @innovatemedia1 | Special Effects – Oluwatoyin Olatunji-Daniel of Eventecture @eventecture | Second Dress – Nuraniya @nuraniya_occasionwears | Bride’s Third Dress – MsMakor @msmakor | Bride’s Wedding Dress – Imani Swank @imani_swank | Beads – HRM Signature Beads @hrmsignaturebeads | Bridesmaids Dresses – Samuel Noon @samuelnoon | Bridal Gifts – Akpede Oluwaseun of Cerise Noir @cerisenoireltd | Rings – Funke Olaniran of Eternal Gems @eternalgems_ng | Cocktails – Aghaji Chibuzo Kelvin of APlus Drinks & Cocktails @aplusdrinks | Music Band – Q Band @qbandqband | Event Stationery – Rola Adegboye of RadedPH @radedph | MCs – Alex Osho @alexosho and Funny Prince @thatfunnyprince | LED Furniture – Temitope Amodu of Décor Kobo @decorkobo | Spa – Tega Gbadagri of The Mobile Spa @themobilespalagos | Website – Ribonds @ribondsng | Photobooth – Photogenic Photobooth @photogenic_photobooth | PR Manager – Adeola Adeyemo of GreenScope Media @greenscopeng | Security – Golden Events Solution @solutionsecurity | Ushers – Xqwizite Events @xqwizitevents | Chair Rental – First and Only Chairman @first.and.only.chairman | Bouquet – ToylonGV @toylongv | Venue – Balmoral Center @balmoralcenter | After Party Props @partypropszone | Official Champagne @officialbelaire | Lights, Sound & Stage @africaneventco
More photos below..
No comments:
Post a Comment