Be part of the 1,000 entrepreneurs to receive funding from AYEEN 2017

The Africa's Young Entrepreneurs Empowerment Nigeria (AYEEN) is back again this year with much more benefits for you. Registration is now open! Don't procrastinate!.According to Victor Kiam "Procrastination is opportunity's assassin"
The organisation whose primary focus remains facilitating the development of start-ups and emerging businesses with funds to stimulate their business operations has decided to increase the pool of beneficiaries this year. In 2016, five hundred beneficiaries were awarded monies in the tune of millions of Naira.
Most beneficiaries had their businesses in Agriculture, E-commerce, Technology, Education, Manufacturing and Food Processing.The call to entry for AYEEN 2017 has begun and we bet you do not want to miss this lifetime opportunity to pitch your idea before a well sort panel of experienced and international judges. The states in focus for the regional screening will be Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar, Asaba and Kaduna.
The empowerment program recognised as one of the biggest in Africa and rumoured as the largest will take three phases: Pitching of ideas, Entrepreneurs profiling and finally, Beneficiary awards. The qualified entrepreneurs will articulate their ideas for a chance to win grants, single digit interest loans, business makeovers, financial analysis, coaching and mentoring. The peculiarity of the program is, there is no ultimate winner rather there are 1000 winners.
Africa's Young Entrepreneurs since inception has been a tool of advancement to Nigerian entrepreneurs with over 1.4m A.Y.E Members who are entrepreneurs from start ups to large turn-over SME's. A.Y.E is pushing the frontiers in recognising and showcasing entrepreneurs in their respective sectors.
Building sustainable enterprise is one of the core objectives of Africa's Young Entrepreneurs.
Register now by clicking www.ayeen2017.com and follow the step by step prompts.
For further information or partnership in different categories, send a mail to joy@ayeonline.org or call 070 00 44 44 44
See below for testimonial videos of past beneficiaries
