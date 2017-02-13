 #BBNaija -Meet fake housemate, Ese Eriata | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 13 February 2017

#BBNaija -Meet fake housemate, Ese Eriata

Actress and comedienne, Ese Eriata was one of the people introduced into the Big Brother Naija house after an eviction show yesterday. However, she's a fake contestant sent to shake up the house and the contestants are unaware of this.



They all had a Head of House challenge this morning and she won the competition in which they were made to unwrap a huge roll of tissue paper until a blue clip was found. Contestant, Bally was disqualified for flouting the challenge rules.
Posted by at 2/13/2017 11:39:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts