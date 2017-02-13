BBNaija -Meet fake housemate, Ese Eriata

Actress and comedienne, Ese Eriata was one of the people introduced into
the Big Brother Naija house after an eviction show yesterday. However,
she's a fake contestant sent to shake up the house and the contestants
are unaware of this.
They all had a Head of House
challenge this morning and she won the competition in which they were
made to unwrap a huge roll of tissue paper until a blue clip was found.
Contestant, Bally was disqualified for flouting the challenge rules.
