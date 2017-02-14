BBNaija Housemate, Soma, Joins, Noble Igwe, as PayPorte’s Fashion Ambassador

The multi-talented singer, model, and immediate past Big Brother Naija housemate, joins Tayo Faniran as the second Big Brother housemate to be signed by the online store.
In a statement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer PayPorte Global System, Bassey Eyo, said, the online store was captivated by the unique endorsements and support extended to Soma by Nigerians during his two weeks stay in the Big Brother Naija house.
“As an online store, with special interest in the young and youth demography, we always look out for young people with unique talents and potentials, and that is what we saw in him.
“PayPorte stands for its commitment towards offering the highest quality products and services to our customers with the aim of adding value to their needs. With this new deal, we at PayPorte are reaffirming our commitment to providing wide range of products that meet the lifestyles of our target customers – young people who choose smarter and modern ways of living and desire quality products to meet their everyday needs. We believe Soma’s coming to PayPorte as one of our fashion ambassadors will have mutual benefits on both parties,” Bassey, added.
The Head, Strategy and Planning PayPorte Global System, Irene Kayoma said “Soma’s personality has some striking similarity with what PayPorte represents, which is affordable yet urban and classic fashion, gadgets, home and kitchen essentials and accessories for young and youthful individuals”.
Soma's manager, Ariiya Tickets’ Elsie Oluku, said, “I am really excited that despite his eviction, PayPorte saw his uniqueness and talent and signed him. I am very happy. I will like to encourage other Nigerian brands to support the youth, like PayPorte.
Responding to the new deal, Soma, said he was amazed and humbled by the support showered on him by fans during his stay in the BBNaija house and after his eviction.
“I am still in awe and excitement over the support and love shown to me by fans during my stay in the Big Brother Naija house. This new deal to join PayPorte family as one of their fashion ambassadors really came as a surprise to me, especially after evicted from the BBNaija house
.
As PayPorte’s fashion ambassador, Soma will play a role alongside other fashion ambassadors in enhancing PayPorte’s brand aspirations and values in association with the brand’s products and promotional activities.
PayPorte commenced business activities in 2014, as an Online Store with the highest quality of products ranging from fashion and fashion accessories, shoes, electronics, smart phones, perfumes, home appliances, etc. at the best prices. PayPorte prides itself in its timely delivery, quality and innovative products, highly skilled and friendly customer care representatives and delivers to your doorstep, anywhere in Nigeria.
No comments:
Post a Comment