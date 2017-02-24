 BB Nigeria contestant, Thin Tall Tony, declines big brother's offer to receive a call from anyone outside the house | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

BB Nigeria contestant, Thin Tall Tony, declines big brother's offer to receive a call from anyone outside the house

Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Thin Tall Tony is ready to do all he can to make sure that the truth about his marital status doesn't come to light before the other housemates. During his personal Diary session on the show yesterday, Tony requested to not receive any phone call from "anyone outside the house," especially when it's time for all the housemates to receive a message from home which they are all entitled to.

Interestingly, while speaking to one of the fake contestants, Jon Ogah at night, he lied about his marital status again. Oh Bisola.. Hopefully she'll get a hint soon. Watch the video after the cut...
 
3 comments:

OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HIM...
SHAME ON BISOLA THE YORUBA BITCH

24 February 2017 at 09:20
Shantelle said...

Ttt why are u like this.he is indeed a player but the truth will surely come out

24 February 2017 at 09:28
Shantelle said...

Ttt why are u like this.he is indeed a player but the truth will surely come out

24 February 2017 at 09:28

