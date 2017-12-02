 Basketmouth gives his Sunday sermon... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 12 February 2017

Basketmouth gives his Sunday sermon...

He wrote;
The people that hate you are clearly stuck in a poisonous mental prison of jealousy.... jealousy and hate that blinds them from their own potentials. When you try to stop the greatness in someone, you only make that person even greater.
Sadly most people do not seem to realize that jealousy is an infinite torture on themselves, that imprisons and restricts them from their own blessings. Soon enough, they'll realize they do not really envy or hate you, but themselves, as you're the exact reflection of what they wish to become. Happy Sunday.
Well said!
