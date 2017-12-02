The people that hate you are clearly stuck in a poisonous mental prison of jealousy.... jealousy and hate that blinds them from their own potentials. When you try to stop the greatness in someone, you only make that person even greater.Well said!
Sadly most people do not seem to realize that jealousy is an infinite torture on themselves, that imprisons and restricts them from their own blessings. Soon enough, they'll realize they do not really envy or hate you, but themselves, as you're the exact reflection of what they wish to become. Happy Sunday.
Sunday, 12 February 2017
Basketmouth gives his Sunday sermon...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/12/2017 10:09:00 am
1 comment:
Preach brother
