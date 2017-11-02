BankyW Serenades Guest at #NetworkingForLove

The event also had in attendance top celebrities including Banky W, Ace comedian MC Abbey and was hosted by TV Presenter, Jumoke Alawode-James, amongst others.
True to the objective of the night, guests had fun networking all evening with the Network Train Game which saw the guest interacting with people fellow professionals. Soon enough, guests were exchanging business cards and contacts in order to connect and foster relationships after the event.
One of the many high point of the evening was the interview of EME Boss Banky W by event Host Jumoke Alawode-James of Your View on TVC, lucky lady also got a chance to ask Banky W the three things he is looking for in a woman! A birthday celebrant was pleasantly surprised by Banky W singing to her a special happy birthday rendition.
High point of the evening was a special performance from EME Boss Banky W who serenaded guest with medley of his songs.
The social event is one of the Networking series being put together by a group of young Nigerian professionals known as Nigerian Professionals (NiPRO), a progressive global network of Nigerian young professionals, executives and entrepreneurs. The event is the first of its kind for young professionals to connect and build friendship or business relationship.
