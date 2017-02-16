"Ability is one thing but you still have to go out and earn it. I had to audition and its funny to people because they think oh BankyW... First of all, even for me, the only success that I know and I'm familiar with is success that you earn. I have never won a raffle draw. I don't do luck, i do work. Hard work beats talent when Talent doesn't work out. You have to earn your way in and up. For the Wedding Party, I was told to audition. I auditioned next to 20 and 30 people, got through the first round and told to come back. Went again and moved ahead."
Thursday, 16 February 2017
BankyW reveals that he had to audition for his role/acting debut in movie, The Wedding Party
