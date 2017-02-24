Bank robbery: Report that robbers killed customers, carted away huge sum of money, false in its entirety- Imo State Police

LIB on Wednesday, reported that a four-man armed robbery gang stormed Zenith bank branch located along Wetheral road, Owerri. One of the robbers was gunned down during shootout with the police.
A statement issued on Thursday, February 23, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Andrew Enwerem, said it foiled an attempt by the gang to attack the commercial band, adding that only one of the robbers died while three policemen sustained various degrees of injuries. See press release below: :
The attention of Imo State Police Command has been drawn to the speculations and unfounded reports from the media on the incident of robbery that occurred yesterday 22nd February, 2017 at the Zenith Bank Wetheral Road branch, Owerri.
The report from some print and electronic media that the robbers killed some people and carted away huge sum of money was false in its entirety. Contrary to the false reports and publications, the Imo State Police Command wishes to state categorically and unequivocally that the four-man robbery gang who arrived the Zenith Bank branch at about 1510 hrs in an ash colour Toyota Camry car immediately started shooting but were confronted with stiff resistance from police personnel on guard at the bank..
The Commissioner of Police CP Taiwo Lakanu who received the report personally mobilized and led teams of police personnel to the scene in a frontal confrontation. At the end of the shootout, three policemen sustained various degrees of injury while one of the robbers was gunned down. One AK 47 rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition and three magazines were recovered from the hoodlums. More of the robbers would have been fatally injured if not but the crowd who were scampering for safety which restrained the police from shooting innocent people.
The media is therefore urged to refrain from speculative publications which is capable of misleading and misinforming the public while urging them to take steps to verify information before going to the press.
