Baller Alert couldn't be bothered to get Arnold Schwarzenegger's name right...lol

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
funny
Funny you lindaLatest : Davido Sex Video Leaked By Prostitute.... (Photos+Videos)
Linda how much are they paying for all these nonsense huh?THEY CAN DO ANY TRASH THEY WANT WE DON'T CARE BECAUSE GODS SENT.HEAVENLY MAN.BOLD LION PAPA TRUMP IS ON THE SEAT SO NOTING MEGA.linda i advice u to channel all these ur every spit or insult about trump u post by speaking against the evil scam apc because UR COUNTRY IS DEAD LEAVE PAPA TRUMP ALONE UR SATANIC KILLARY AND OBAMA ARE GONE FOREVER.#sad indeed
LOL-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Lol...merited happiness
Post a Comment
6 comments:
funny
Funny you linda
Latest : Davido Sex Video Leaked By Prostitute.... (Photos+Videos)
Linda how much are they paying for all these nonsense huh?THEY CAN DO ANY TRASH THEY WANT WE DON'T CARE BECAUSE GODS SENT.HEAVENLY MAN.BOLD LION PAPA TRUMP IS ON THE SEAT SO NOTING MEGA.linda i advice u to channel all these ur every spit or insult about trump u post by speaking against the evil scam apc because UR COUNTRY IS DEAD LEAVE PAPA TRUMP ALONE UR SATANIC KILLARY AND OBAMA ARE GONE FOREVER.
#sad indeed
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Linda how much are they paying for all these nonsense huh?THEY CAN DO ANY TRASH THEY WANT WE DON'T CARE BECAUSE GODS SENT.HEAVENLY MAN.BOLD LION PAPA TRUMP IS ON THE SEAT SO NOTING MEGA.linda i advice u to channel all these ur every spit or insult about trump u post by speaking against the evil scam apc because UR COUNTRY IS DEAD LEAVE PAPA TRUMP ALONE UR SATANIC KILLARY AND OBAMA ARE GONE FOREVER.
#sad indeed
Lol
...merited happiness
Post a Comment