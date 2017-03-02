Babysitter kills 8-month-old baby by leaving him unattended in bathtub

A grieving mother has shared on Twitter the sad story of how her son was killed by an inattentive nanny at their home in Killeen, Texas, United States.
According to the mother with the twitter handle @desslorraine, her nanny left her 8-month-old son unattended in the bathtub while she slept off, leading to his death.
She shared photos of her dead son in hospital with pipes sticking out of his body as they tried to revive him. Sadly he did not make it.
Kim Kardashian also went on Twitter to express her sympathy to the mother for the loss.
A GoFundMe account has been created to assist the mother in her moment of grief.
