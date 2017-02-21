Baby brought back to life after elder sister blew raspberry on her stomach (Photos)

2-year-old Poppy Smith had hypoxic brain damage on the day she celebrated her second birthday at their home in Barrow-in- Furness, Cumbria, England and after that doctors said she had a very slim chance of survival.
Poppy's parents, Stephen, 34 and Amy, 31, prepared for the worse, however, in what can only be considered a miracle, while Poppy was unresponsive, her elder sister, 12-year-old Macey Smith went to play with her and putting her mouth to her tummy, she began to blow on it. Suddenly, to the utter amazement of doctors and her parents, the baby girl started laughing.
Now, nine weeks after that incident, Poppy has defied expectations and is not only alive, but now more vibrant than ever before. She is reportedly crawling again and she talks more than before. Her excited father, Stephen, while speaking on the miracle, said,
“Macey blew a raspberry on her belly and suddenly Poppy started laughing. We couldn’t believe it.Poppy was born prematurely at 29 weeks and after a while, she was diagnosed with Moebius syndrome, meaning that the muscles in her face don’t work properly. At the time, doctors said she may not develop properly, but she did. Then days to her second birthday, in December 2016, she became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where she recovered and was taken home. On her second birthday, she got worse, became unconscious again and that was when an MRI scan was done to reveal the devastating result.
“Her eyes were starting to roll to the back of her head,. A chest x-ray showed that her lungs were full of fluid and she had another respiratory arrest. "That night she started to develop twitches and seizures. She was deteriorating fast.” said Stephen
Thinking she would die, the entire family consisting of her father, mother, two sisters, and one brother were at the hospital last Christmas to say their final goodbyes and that was when the miracle happened. Poppy is reportedly very healthy now.
Only u Lord, take ur Glory it's all urs.
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
CHAII THANK GOD FOR THAT
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
God is awesome
My God is Awesome!Wow!
