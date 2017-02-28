Awwww! This 5-year-old recreated pictures of 5 civil rights icons

5-year old Seattle-area kindergarten student, Lola spent the month of February making incredible transformations to celebrate Black History Month. Lola's mother, Cristi Smith-Jones, has been posting a photo to Twitter of her daughter dressed as a different famous black woman from history.
Over the past month Lola has emulated a range of change makers, from writers like novelist Zora Neale Hurston to ballet dancers like Misty Copeland and even Shirley Chisolm, the first black woman elected to Congress and the first to run for president of the United States.
