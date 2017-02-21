Aww! Lady who jokingly promised her mom a car 4 years ago, fulfills her promise

The lady, Blessing Archibong shared the news on her social media
handles. According to her, four years ago, she jokingly promised her mom
she would buy her a car. She has finally fulfilled the promise, as she just
got her mom a Toyota Camry. She shared photos of the car and wrote;
Mummy
this is for you!!! Thank you is never enough. Without your constant
love & support Life would have been hard for me. You've scolded
& pampered me to make me the Lady I am today. During my highschool
days I remember you staying up late those winter nights to make sure I
study & in uni you kept praying & encouraging me.Words can't
express how excited I am to fulfil this promise to you.God bless you
mom."
9 comments:
Blessings
lol which work she dey do i ask ???? their type full lekki, oniru, surulere..
Thank God... dee
Mothers of nowadays will send their dotas for prostitution and collect dividends.. Some mothers won't even ask their dotas where the money is coming from. Your dota works with MTN where they sell Recharge cards but lives in a mansion. Mothers carry on, una go hear am when the time comes.
ARE U SURE IS GOD OR SUGAR DADDY.MBOK! CONGRATS TO UR MUM.
She try
Congratulations... Mummy is proud of you.
