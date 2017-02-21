 Aww! Lady who jokingly promised her mom a car 4 years ago, fulfills her promise | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 21 February 2017

Aww! Lady who jokingly promised her mom a car 4 years ago, fulfills her promise

The lady, Blessing Archibong shared the news on her social media handles. According to her, four years ago, she jokingly promised her mom she would buy her a car. She has finally fulfilled the promise, as she just got her mom a Toyota Camry. She shared photos of the car and wrote;


Mummy this is for you!!! Thank you is never enough. Without your constant love & support Life would have been hard for me. You've scolded & pampered me to make me the Lady I am today. During my highschool days I remember you staying up late those winter nights to make sure I study & in uni you kept praying & encouraging me.Words can't express how excited I am to fulfil this promise to you.God bless you mom."

Posted by at 2/21/2017 12:32:00 pm

9 comments:

ahabike daniel said...

Blessings

21 February 2017 at 12:44
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
She is cute as fuck.. My spec.
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

21 February 2017 at 12:45
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
She is cute as fuck.. My spec.
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

21 February 2017 at 12:45
charlly hensh said...

lol which work she dey do i ask ???? their type full lekki, oniru, surulere..

21 February 2017 at 12:55
dee boi said...

Thank God... dee

21 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

Mothers of nowadays will send their dotas for prostitution and collect dividends.. Some mothers won't even ask their dotas where the money is coming from. Your dota works with MTN where they sell Recharge cards but lives in a mansion. Mothers carry on, una go hear am when the time comes.

21 February 2017 at 13:00
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

ARE U SURE IS GOD OR SUGAR DADDY.MBOK! CONGRATS TO UR MUM.

21 February 2017 at 13:04
Anonymous said...

She try

21 February 2017 at 13:05
KING SOLOMON said...

Congratulations... Mummy is proud of you.

21 February 2017 at 13:24

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts