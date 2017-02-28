 Audio + Video: Bravo G - Gangstar ft Koker | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Audio + Video: Bravo G - Gangstar ft Koker

UgoBest Global Entertainment Presents "Bravo G" new hit single title "Gangstar" featuring Chocolate City finest singer "Koker", The song "Gangstar" is produce by Reinhard Tega with a mind-blowing, crispy video that is been shoot by amazing Adasa Cookey.
Bravo G is also well known by the hit track "Jeomo" which he featured well reputable Nigerian artiste M.I Abaga and Legendary Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt and "Awangbadun Remix" featuring Terry G,expect more songs featuring Davido, Phyno, Olamide, Iceprince,Solidstar, Yemi Alade, Kcee etc

 Download,Watch, Enjoy And Drop Your Comment

Follow Brova G on Instagram: @iam_brovag
                             Twitter: Bravogzus
                          Facebook: Bravo-guz
                               
DOWNLOAD SONG
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/187872/by/piw82oZOb5

LISTEN TO SONG
https://my.notjustok.com/track/187872/bravo-g-gangstar-ft-koker-prod-reinhard-tega

DOWNLOAD VIDEO
http://tinyurl.com/hqk9ukt

VIDEO ON YOUTUBE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmHrYzVxzME



Posted by at 2/28/2017 05:39:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts