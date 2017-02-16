Audience wowed by the performance of ‘Love Notes’ at the MTNF/ MUSON Valentine Concert

The delightful evening started with a red carpet reception, followed by an intimate cocktail mixer and light strolls around the tranquil atmosphere of the MUSON garden.
The Valentine concert, that can be described as one of the best for the love season witnessed the melodious rendition of classical music, opera and contemporary Nigerian tunes that left the audience thoroughly thrilled.
The night continued with a series of exciting performances by the MTNF MUSON Alumni that included the re-enactment of the ‘Elephant Medley’ from the award winning musical Moulin Rouge; a classical rendition of Nigerian Hit song ‘Mad over You’ by Run Town’, and a mimetic performance of P Square’s ‘Ifunannya’ and ‘Bank Alert’.
Just when audience thought they had seen it all, they were again wowed with a captivating performance by another alumni and saxophonist, Perpetual Atife who took the audience through a breathtaking performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You.'
Here are some photos from the exciting concert…
