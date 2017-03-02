Attend free training for wealth making knowledge that is capable of changing your life

Come saturday the 4th of February, 2017 at monarch event centre by 10am prompt, our experts will be revealing through proper teaching the secret so many are already using to create wealth for themselves.
Come and freely plug into this wealth making knowledge that is capable of not just changing your life but also those of your loved ones.
Please note, its not a get rich scheme neither a "put-one-get-1000-in-24hrs business. Rather, its an empowerment program that will open your eyes to endless possibilities within the industry we operate.
You shall be taught how to easily make over 450,000 naira weekly. Let no one tell you its not possible because a lot of people within our teams in our sphere are already doing beyond that figure. Let no one put their doubts and fears on you. Come for the training and see for yourself. You will be amazed how easy 450,000 a week can be.
Come and Invite your friends as well.
For more information and free seat reservation
Contact osaifi 09055783270
Joseph 09075064579
Or whatsapp. 07036796080
Remember, registration is absolutely FREE and you dont need to invest a dime to earn.
We will see you there. The training starts 10am prompt. Not 10:05am. So come early. God bless.
No comments:
Post a Comment