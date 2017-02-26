Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona: Lionel Messi's winner puts Barca two points above Real Madrid in La liga race

Lionel Messi scored his 20th goal of the season and his 22nd against Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening after his late winner for Barcelona at the Vicente Calderon not only shattered Atletico Madrid's fans hearts, but also knocked Real Madrid off their perch at the top of the La liga standings.
Rafinha opened the scoring for Barcelona in the 64th minute before Diego Godin equalised for Atletico Madrid.
Godin's second goal of the season looked like it had come to the end of the road for Barcelona but Messi's goal at the 86th minute ensured Barcelona took two points clear of Real Madrid. Barca are now 2 points ahead of Madrid but the stands could still change as Real Madrid face Villareal...
More photos after the cut.
No comments:
Post a Comment