Atiku meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar over the weekend met with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo. He took to his Twitter page today, February 13, 2017, to share a photo from his meeting with the new president. 'I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,' he tweeted.
4 comments:
Good for them.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Atiku is now acting like the President of Nigeria. Attention seekers everywhere. He's now another Obasanjo, mtn.
seen
@Atiku be thinking he wl becom president com 2019..
Our MUmu don do
@Galore
