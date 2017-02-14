 Atiku meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Atiku meets Ghanaian President, Akufo-Addo

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar over the weekend met with Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo. He took to his Twitter page today, February 13, 2017, to share a photo from his meeting with the new president. 'I had a great time meeting with President @NAkufoAddo over the weekend. A great man and friend,' he tweeted.


Posted by at 2/14/2017 06:35:00 am

4 comments:

BONARIO NNAGS said...

Good for them.


. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

14 February 2017 at 06:57
Anonymous said...

Atiku is now acting like the President of Nigeria. Attention seekers everywhere. He's now another Obasanjo, mtn.

14 February 2017 at 07:34
livingstone chibuike said...

seen

14 February 2017 at 07:38
GALORE said...

@Atiku be thinking he wl becom president com 2019..



Our MUmu don do







@Galore

14 February 2017 at 07:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts