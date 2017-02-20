Asian lady says her obese boyfriend is not handsome but she loves him all the same

Cherry, who is a nurse at Mission Hospital, Bangkok said:
“I know he isn’t handsome but I’m always proud to be out with him. He has a good heart and that is the most important thing”.
She went on “he is so sweet and understanding – for example, he doesn’t like short haired women but when my hair is short he says I look cute!”
“We share everything….happiness and sadness…and that’s the main thing!. Many people look at us and call Ball fat, but we do not care because I am in love with the person not just what he looks like. We plan to start a family soon and I can not wait for ball to be a father."More photos below...
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
This is love....
She is using the fat fool!
You are joking
Linda to start this piece with love is blind is offensive,are you say fat people don't deserve to be loved.i respect and love you but this really hurt me
Enter your comment...wonders really shall never end...
Let's check his bank account first before I comment
Love they say is blind
hmmm na true say LOVE IS BLIND
