Monday, 20 February 2017

Asian lady says her obese boyfriend is not handsome but she loves him all the same

Love is blind. That is the case with Cherry and Ball from Thailand. While cherry is slim and pretty, she admits her obese boyfriend is far from handsome but she loves all of him. Their love is no fleeting affair as they first met 10 years ago but neither can remember who made the first move.

Cherry, who is a nurse at Mission Hospital, Bangkok said:
“I know he isn’t handsome but I’m always proud to be out with him. He has a good heart and that is the most important thing”.
She went on “he is so sweet and understanding – for example, he doesn’t like short haired women but when my hair is short he says I look cute!”
“We share everything….happiness and sadness…and that’s the main thing!. Many people look at us and call Ball fat, but we do not care because I am in love with the person not just what he looks like. We plan to start a family soon and I can not wait for ball to be a father."
edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
This is love....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 February 2017 at 12:23
Dr David Chux.O. said...

She is using the fat fool!

20 February 2017 at 12:26
Sydo said...

You are joking

20 February 2017 at 12:49
Joshua Ogbuka said...

Linda to start this piece with love is blind is offensive,are you say fat people don't deserve to be loved.i respect and love you but this really hurt me

20 February 2017 at 12:52
Trinity Entertainment lolzzz said...

Enter your comment...wonders really shall never end...

20 February 2017 at 12:58
Vina Saviour said...

Let's check his bank account first before I comment

20 February 2017 at 12:59
Anonymous said...

Love they say is blind

20 February 2017 at 13:02
Macnia said...

hmmm na true say LOVE IS BLIND

20 February 2017 at 13:05

