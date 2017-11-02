 Arsenal striker Takuma Asano hilariously dances shirtless to Gangnam Style (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Arsenal striker Takuma Asano hilariously dances shirtless to Gangnam Style (video)

Takuma Asano, Arsenal's striker currently on loan at VFB Stuttgart, hilariously danced to hit song 'Gangnam style' wearing only his underwear. I'm sure Arsenal players will be glad to have him dance for them in the dressing room when he comes back to the club this summer, lol. Enjoy the video after the cut...

