Sunday, 5 February 2017

Arsenal set to slip out of top four following derby defeat

Arsenal offered little resistance to a rampant Chelsea side as they fell to a 3-1 hammering at the hands of their London neighbours. The big news however is that the top four spot which the Gunners have made their own for two decades could slip out of their grasp. A victory for Manchester City against Swansea tomorrow will see Arsene Wenger's men drop to fourth place, just one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth place and five points ahead of Manchester United who have a game in hand.
That deficit will be reduced to just two points if the Red Devils come away with all three points in what will most likely be a tough away game at reigning champions, Leicester.

With competition for Champions League places heating up, Arsenal will find it difficult to stave off intense pressure from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. The Gunners have finished inside the top four in each of Arsene Wenger's 20 years in charge at the club but will this be the year they fall short?
