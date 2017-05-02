Arsenal set to slip out of top four following derby defeat

That deficit will be reduced to just two points if the Red Devils come away with all three points in what will most likely be a tough away game at reigning champions, Leicester.
With competition for Champions League places heating up, Arsenal will find it difficult to stave off intense pressure from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. The Gunners have finished inside the top four in each of Arsene Wenger's 20 years in charge at the club but will this be the year they fall short?
