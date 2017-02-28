 Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger rejects £30m per year deal to manage in China | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger rejects £30m per year deal to manage in China

According to new reports, Arsene Wenger, Arsenal's coach since 1996 has rejected a mammoth £30m per year deal to manage in the Chinese super league, even though he isn't sure of his future at Arsenal following fan protests at the Emirates.

Wenger has a £8m-a-year deal with Arsenal that expires this summer, and has signaled that he'll still like to continue coaching but with his future still unclear, many people feel he should have accepted an offer as huge as this from China- which would have made him the highest earning coach in the world.

Read the report by Mirror Uk, below...

Arsene Wenger has turned down a huge £30million-a-year offer to move to China — DOUBLE what Pep Guardiola is on at Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Wenger was sounded out with an offer to make him the highest paid manager in world football with his long-term future at the Gunners in serious doubt. But there is serious doubt among the hierarchy at the club over whether he will stay, and Arsenal have already made discreet enquiries about potential replacements.

Wenger could yet stay on though, with most of the potential successors struggling at their current clubs.

The leading contender, Thomas Tuchel, has endured a disappointing season at Germany's Borussia Dortmund. while Juventus boss Max Allegri is undecided on his own future at a club on course for a sixth successive Italian title.
