Thursday, 23 February 2017

Army jails soldier who molested actress Jewel Infinity in Port Harcourt

Last month, it was reported that actress Jewel Infinity, whose real name is Ebere Ohakwe, was brutally assaulted by a Nigerian soldier, whose name she gave as Sulaiman Olamilekun. (Read here).

The Nigerian Army have now revealed that after a thorough investigation was carried out, the erring soldier has been sentenced to 28 days in jail without pay for his action towards Ms. Ebere.


Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Bori camp, Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt.
“In accordance with the Nigerian Army’s policy of zero tolerance to unprofessional conduct as well as its uncompromising stance on discipline and commitment to the rule of law, 6 Division Nigerian Army has charged, tried and found Private Suleiman Olamilekan of 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt guilty of the maltreatment of Miss Ebere Ohakwe. “He was accordingly sentenced to 28 days Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and the forfeiture of his salary for same number of days to the Federal Government of Nigeria. “It would be recalled that there was a report in the social media that the soldier maltreated one Miss Ebere Ohakwe at Omagwa Checkpoint along Port Harcourt – Onitsha Road on 30th January 2017. “This prompted the decision of the authorities of the Headquarters 6 Division to thoroughly investigate the matter with the view to serving justice adequately as required by the laws of the Nigerian Army. “Consequently, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh ordered the immediate arrest of the soldier and his Guard Commander for investigation and disciplinary action. “He also invited the victim to his office and assured her that the matter would not be treated lightly. “We wish to assure the general public that proactive measures have been put in place to forestall a reoccurrence of such misconduct in the future.”
