Armed robbers attack actor, Okon Lagos in Warri

Actor, Ime Bishop popularly known as Okon Lagos was attacked by armed robbers in Warri. His wife, Idara Bishop who shared the story on her Instagram page revealed her husband who traveled to Delta state for an event was robbed and all his gadgets and cash taken from him. He pleaded with Nigerians to pray for his safety and colleagues who are with him. Read what she wrote after the cut..
I was surprised to see him used a strange number to call, I quote him "Baby pray for me,ive just been robbed by Robbery men in warri,and all my gadgets and money have been taken away from me,threatening to kill me also,I'm stranded and the event I'm supposed to attend here, I can't make it anymore,no contact to communicate with anyone for direction,except yours"
For the first time I'm feeling this way,how on earth can someone do this to another man,even to the one that God has given to this country and the world as a gift of antismile to clear away people's sadness.
I pray only to God to touch their minds,and as they have said,they will return the phones and other items taken,but only and if money will be paid to them without informing the police,which is not a problem.
I pray for my husband's safety and that of my family,may God continue to keep and preserve my household,also pray for the safety of all my husband's colleagues @jnrpope @walteranga @mikegodson@empressnjamah,@
