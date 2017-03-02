Are You a Young & Ambitious Entrepreneur? Register now for ‘The Mavericks’ for a Chance to Win N5m & a Brand New House

But aspiring young entrepreneurs certainly need a push. They need inspiration, mentorship, logistical support, practical business knowledge, and a ton of cash.
The Mavericks powered by a leading real estate company in Nigeria, is scouting for ambitious, audacious, and tenacious young entrepreneurs with unconventional thinking-mentality, commercial insight and business sense for 22 weeks internship and competition programme where they will meet different mentors, educators, successful entrepreneurs while also competing for a grand prize of Five Million Naira and a brand new house, and with other nine winners going home with prizes
Though no one enters real estate and would want to come out of it, but nevertheless, The Mavericks gives aspiring young entrepreneurs irrespective of their business ideas an opportunity to have a diversified knowledge in the dynamic business world and to compete for prizes that could turn their business dreams into reality.
After auditions and Boot Camp, the 40 finalists will make it to the Internship and Competition Programme. The candidates will be together for a period of 22 weeks, and will embark on different business tasks, and with a major business task/challenge of running their individual assigned business task during the programme.
Auditions hold in Lagos only on Thursday, February 9th, 2017
Register now on: www.themavericks.com.ng
