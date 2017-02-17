 Appeal court confirms Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP chairman | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 17 February 2017

Appeal court confirms Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP chairman

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, has affirmed former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, as the authentic national chairman of PDP. 

Factional leader of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, had approached the court to dissolve Sheriff's faction. The three presiding judges unanimous ruled in favor of Sheriff today.
Posted by at 2/17/2017 04:21:00 pm

2 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

CRIMINAL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

17 February 2017 at 16:27
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hehehehehehehehehe
Karma is a bitch, just make sure she's beautiful.
This is announcing officially the death of PDP. The umbrella that saw the looting of our treasury for 16years.
Trust Fayose to blame APC for what they brought upon themselves, forgetting how they were moving around in Sherriff's Private jet and how his money was used to fund their elections.
Nigerians should start looking for a credible opposition, PDP is dead and buried.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

17 February 2017 at 16:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts