Appeal court confirms Ali Modu Sheriff as PDP chairman

CRIMINAL-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
HeheheheheheheheheKarma is a bitch, just make sure she's beautiful.This is announcing officially the death of PDP. The umbrella that saw the looting of our treasury for 16years.Trust Fayose to blame APC for what they brought upon themselves, forgetting how they were moving around in Sherriff's Private jet and how his money was used to fund their elections.Nigerians should start looking for a credible opposition, PDP is dead and buried.. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
