Apostle Johnson Suleman bags double awards…Bishops, youths group extol his virtues

The general overseer and senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has been honoured by a group of Nigerian Bishops and youth association. The servant of God bagged the double honours for demonstrating excellence in prophetic Gospel, social welfare and general caring.
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the umbrella body of youths across Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, on Tuesday 21st February, 2017, presented Suleman with the first award during his visit to Benin City, Edo State capital in continuation of his ministry’s 2017 worldwide crusade tagged ‘Help From Above’. The chapter chairman, who also doubles as the South South Coordinator of NYCN, Comrade Innocent Ajayi, said that the official conferment of the Patron of NYCN Edo chapter on the man of God was based on his qualities as friend of the youths, ambassador for peace and development of the state and role model to young people across the country.
“I want to say that we the youths find ourselves privileged to be associated with this servant of God having knowledge of the respect he is accorded worldwide. We are proud of him and Edo State community is proud that he has brought pride and value to us,” noted Ajayi.Barely 24 hours after, another award and conferment as patron was also presented to Apostle Suleman by the Conference of Niger-Delta Bishops, a group of over 2,000 Bishops nationwide.
Archbishop Onourah, the president of all Bishops in Nigeria who led the delegation to the OFM international headquarters in Auchi, Edo State during the monthly deliverance and healing programme tagged ‘I Must Get There’, said the group made Apostle Suleman its patron, being first time any Nigerian would be so awarded in the whole of Africa, “because of his sterling leadership qualities, ministerial exploits, standing in the gap for the defenseless and voicing out against evil.”
Bishops Onourah also mentioned several other reasons for the conferment, including Suleman’s stand for the Gospel at all times.
Apostle Johnson Suleman has been consistent with his stand against attacks on the Church, particularly his recent outburst against attacks on innocent Nigerians in Northern Nigeria which became a major talking point throughout the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment