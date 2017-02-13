 Apo Six: Court adjourns judgement to March 9 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 February 2017

Apo Six: Court adjourns judgement to March 9

A High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday adjourned judgement in the trial of six police officers accused of alleged extra judicial killing of six Abuja auto- spare parts dealers, popularly known as Apo Six, to March 9th.

The Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, had earlier fixed today, February 13 for judgement. After a brief meeting with court officials, Counsels in the case informed those present of the new agreed date. The accused persons, Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami , Nicholas Zakaria, Ezekiel Acheneje, Baba Emmanuel and Sadiq Salami were arraigned on a 9-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide, which contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code Law.

The deceased, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Isaac Ekene, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwodike and Augustina Arebun, aged between 21 and 25 years, were returning from a night party in 2005 when they were killed.
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds!

13 February 2017 at 21:23
Anonymous said...

The Nigerian Judicial system is a joke! I was in JSS2 when this happened and i am presently doing my masters. I remember this case very well. Over 10 years later and they are still yet to give judgement! I give up on this country.

13 February 2017 at 21:58
Anonymous said...

Since 2005, God help Nigeria...

13 February 2017 at 22:25
Vivian Emaduku said...

How long will it take them to give a final verdict on this case? Our legal system is fucked.

13 February 2017 at 22:40

