Apo Six: Court adjourns judgement to March 9

The Chief Judge, Justice Ishaq Bello, had earlier fixed today, February 13 for judgement. After a brief meeting with court officials, Counsels in the case informed those present of the new agreed date. The accused persons, Danjuma Ibrahim, Othman Abdulsalami , Nicholas Zakaria, Ezekiel Acheneje, Baba Emmanuel and Sadiq Salami were arraigned on a 9-count charge of conspiracy and culpable homicide, which contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 (a) of the Penal Code Law.
The deceased, Ifeanyi Ozor, Chinedu Meniru, Isaac Ekene, Paulinus Ogbonna, Anthony Nwodike and Augustina Arebun, aged between 21 and 25 years, were returning from a night party in 2005 when they were killed.
4 comments:
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds!
The Nigerian Judicial system is a joke! I was in JSS2 when this happened and i am presently doing my masters. I remember this case very well. Over 10 years later and they are still yet to give judgement! I give up on this country.
Since 2005, God help Nigeria...
How long will it take them to give a final verdict on this case? Our legal system is fucked.
Post a Comment