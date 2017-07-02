Antonio Conte reveals he had a public row with Diego Costa

Everything is going perfectly at Stamford Bridge and the title is Chelsea's to lose but coach Antonio Conte revealed there has been a few bumps in the road. Most notably is his falling out with star forward, Diego Costa. The Italian and Costa had a training ground row over the Spain international's fitness resulting in the star striker being dropped.
'I was very clear with him,' Conte told Sky Italia.
'I raised my voice and the player understood. Now everything is perfect.'
Chelsea hold a nine point lead at the table's summit and are already looking like Champions in waiting, Antonio Conte believes the runaway success is due to an unshakeable belief in his methods. 'I have blind faith in what I do,' he explained.
'We had won the first three games, but I didn't like the performances. It was a delicate time, but not dramatic.
'Looking at last season, when Chelsea had practically the same players, you cannot immediately transform from ugly ducking into a swan.
'At the end of the day we found our balance. The blind faith in my ideas helped. I made some strong choices.'
