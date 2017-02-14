Antonio Banderas spotted out and about for first time since heart scare (Photos)

Last month, Actor Antonio Banderas was rushed to the hospital after he suffered excruciating pain in chest while exercising at home (Read here http://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2017/01/antonio-banderas-rushed-to-hospital.html) and since then he's been taking it easy and has not been seen in public.
However, on Saturday, Antonio was spotted with his Dutch investment consultant girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, in London. Antonio possibly still not strong enough to drive, opted for the passenger seat while his girlfriend drove.
The actor divorced his ex-wife Melanie Griffith in 2015 and moved to Britain in the same year to live a more relaxed life.
1 comment:
Cool
...merited happiness
Post a Comment