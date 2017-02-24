Anti-police protests break out in Paris

The Paris Board of Education said student protesters barricaded the entryways of at least 16 schools, using trash cans while a dozen more were partially blocked. At the Lycée Charlemagne and Lycée Dorian, doorways were papered with signs reading: "No justice, no peace" and "F*** the police."
The demonstration is the latest in a string of anti-police protests that have swept Paris, and its northern suburbs, since a 22-year-old black man, known publicly as Théo, was purportedly raped with a police baton during a February 2, 2017 arrest.
The incident, which took place in an area north of the capital with a large immigrant population, has ignited simmering tensions between minorities and the police.
