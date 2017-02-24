 Anti-police protests break out in Paris | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Anti-police protests break out in Paris

Yesterday, hundreds of students blocked the entrances to their schools in Paris, demanding justice for a young black man who was allegedly raped by French police earlier this month.

The Paris Board of Education said student protesters barricaded the entryways of at least 16 schools, using trash cans while a dozen more were partially blocked. At the Lycée Charlemagne and Lycée Dorian, doorways were papered with signs reading: "No justice, no peace" and "F*** the police." 

The demonstration is the latest in a string of anti-police protests that have swept Paris, and its northern suburbs, since a 22-year-old black man, known publicly as Théo, was purportedly raped with a police baton during a February 2, 2017 arrest. 

The incident, which took place in an area north of the capital with a large immigrant population, has ignited simmering tensions between minorities and the police.
