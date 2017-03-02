Another corps member dies in Bayelsa state orientation camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.
In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.
7 comments:
Dis is disheartening. May her soul RIP
nna nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
RIP
Pls when are they stopping this stupid nysc...may her soul rip
They should please stop Nysc, she was in school for good 4 yrs nd she didn't die, only few days spent in Nysc orientation camp she died. # the stress their nd the leaving condition is not OK. Nysc should be banned I don't see the relevance of it.
Goverment save the life of these student in the name of serving their land,there is many ways they can serve.
