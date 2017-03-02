LIS

Friday, 3 February 2017

Another corps member dies in Bayelsa state orientation camp

A corps member identified as Jumoke who was in platoon 8 at Kaiama grammar school in Kolokuma LGA, Bayelsa state, has died. The state camp director, Mrs Loto officially broke the news to the corps members this afternoon as she pleaded with them not to hide their ill health as it is those who are alive that can serve the nation.

In November 29th, 2016, a corps member, Miss Elchi Chiyerom also died at the Kaiama camp, Bayelsa State due to ill health.
onyinyechi antoinette said...

Dis is disheartening. May her soul RIP

3 February 2017 at 14:55
Vivian Reginalds said...

nna nawao
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 February 2017 at 14:59
OSINANL said...

RIP

3 February 2017 at 15:00
Anonymous said...

Pls when are they stopping this stupid nysc...may her soul rip

3 February 2017 at 15:12
Truth said...

They should please stop Nysc, she was in school for good 4 yrs nd she didn't die, only few days spent in Nysc orientation camp she died. # the stress their nd the leaving condition is not OK. Nysc should be banned I don't see the relevance of it.

3 February 2017 at 15:39
Anonymous said...

Goverment save the life of these student in the name of serving their land,there is many ways they can serve.

3 February 2017 at 15:40

